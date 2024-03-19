Police Arrest Trio Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Police have halted a group's plans and two will face the Court for their alleged role in a fleeing driver incident on Monday night.

Just before midnight, Police were made aware of a vehicle believed to be stolen travelling on State Highway 16.

Waitematā West Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says it is alleged the vehicle was taken from an address in Sunnyhills earlier on Monday morning.

“Police located the vehicle driving towards Te Atatū Peninsula and Eagle was soon above to assist with monitoring its movements.

“The vehicle failed to stop when signalled to do so and left the area at speed."

Police units elected not to pursue.

Inspector Edwards says Eagle kept a close eye on the vehicle as it travelled towards Henderson.

“The vehicle was sighted entering the West City Mall carpark where Police units arrived soon after.

“Three people were taken into custody without further incident.”

A 14 and 15-year-old have since been charged in relation to the matter and are both due to appear in the Waitākere Youth Court today.

A third occupant, aged 15, was referred to Youth Aid.

