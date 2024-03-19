Update: Search For Missing Diver, Pātea

The search for the missing diver in Pātea has been formally suspended today.

He was reported missing from a vessel off the coast shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday 10 March.

After an extensive search effort by the volunteers and community members throughout South Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatü areas, the diver has not been located.

The man’s family and Police want to thank those volunteers and their respective communities for dedicating their time and energy to assisting with the search.

