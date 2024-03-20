Serious Crash, Kaipara Flats - Waitematā

Police are responding to a serious crash in Kaipara Flats, near Warkworth this morning.

The crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle was reported just before 6am on Kaipara Flats Road.

The motorcyclist has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Kaipara Flats Road has been closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are advised to expect delays, or to avoid the area if possible.

