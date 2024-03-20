Delays Following Crash, Wellington Urban Motorway

Motorists are advised to expect delays southbound on the Wellington Urban Motorway this morning.

Three cars collided in a nose-to-tail crash at around 6.40am, near where State Highway 1 and State Highway 2 merge.

There are no reports of serious injuries however two of the cars need to be towed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

