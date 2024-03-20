Taking Food Insecurity Into Our Own Hands

In a heartwarming display of community, customers of Pak'nSave Cameron Road have come together to support those in need through a recent campaign in partnership with GoGenerosity. Despite the current economic challenges putting strain on many of our wallets, Pak'nSave shoppers really stepped up to the plate.

The 'Pay-it-forward' campaign, which ran for two weeks, marked a significant milestone for Pak'nSave Cameron Road, as it was the first time the supermarket invited its customers to participate directly in a community initiative. Through the power of collective giving, Pak'nSave customers demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

The results of the campaign are nothing short of remarkable. A total of $10,975 was paid forward through 2,989 individual acts of generosity. This outpouring of support translates into real assistance for 439 individuals who will now have access to the Otumoetai Social Supermarket, thanks to the generosity of Pak'nSave customers.

One shopper, whose life was profoundly impacted by the support of the social supermarket, shared their heartfelt gratitude with the team, saying, "Life throws us curve-balls sometimes. Recently, I found myself not knowing how I would feed myself. My anxiety levels were out of control. Without the help of this wonderful social supermarket, I may not even be here. I can't thank you enough."

The success of this campaign underscores Pak'nSave Cameron Road's longstanding commitment to giving back to the community. While the supermarket has a history of supporting local groups through sponsorships and donations, this initiative marks a significant shift by inviting customers to join forces and amplify the impact of their contributions.

"We are incredibly proud of PAK'nSAVE's customers for their overwhelming generosity," says Rohan McCloskey, Founder of GoGenerosity. "Their willingness to support those in need speaks volumes about the strength of our community. We're grateful to have played a part in powering this generosity."

Through initiatives like these, Pak'nSave Cameron Road continues to uphold its mission of making a positive difference in the lives of community members. By bringing their customers together through generosity, they create a brighter future for our entire community.

