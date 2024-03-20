Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gulf Harbour Homicide: Numerous Calls To Police As DNA Profile Obtained

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate the discovery of human remains in Gulf Harbour on Tuesday 12 March.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says Police are making progress in the homicide investigation and have obtained a DNA profile of the victim.

“While at this stage, the DNA does not match anyone in our records in New Zealand, we are hopeful this will assist us in finding out the identity of this victim.

“Our priority remains on confirming their identification and results of further examinations and tests are still pending.

“Police are continuing to liaise with our overseas counterparts, as well as Interpol regarding this death.”

Acting Detective Inspector Williams says Police appreciate there are a number of questions surrounding the circumstances of what has occurred and we can reassure the public that our investigation is continuing to piece together the facts.

“The very nature of this discovery means this is a complex investigation – and it will take time.

“In saying that, the community can continue to be reassured that Police are committed to holding the person, or persons, responsible to account.”

Police would like to thank those in the community who have come forward with information since our initial appeal.

“We have had close to 100 calls to both our dedicated number and through to the 105 service providing Police with information to assist us in our investigation,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“Our team is working hard reviewing this information, as well as CCTV footage, which has been provided as enquiries continue.”

We are continuing to ask anyone who may have information to please get in touch.

The community can contact us on 0800 755 021 to speak directly to the investigation team.

You can also provide information via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240312/9837.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police will continue to provide further proactive updates as our investigation allows.

