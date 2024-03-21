SH 27 Near Te Puninga Partially Blocked Following Crash - Waikato

State Highway 27 near Te Puninga is partially blocked between Manhire Road and Horrell Road following a crash.

Police were notified at 4.25am that a truck and trailer unit had crashed.

The driver suffered moderate injuries.

The truck was carrying a large quantity of vegetables, which have spilled on to the road.

It is expected to take several hours to fully clear the road.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of those on site.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

