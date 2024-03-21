Day Time Road Works North Of Kaeo Bridge From Next Week

People travelling on State Highway 1 Kaeo north of Kaeo bridge can expect nighttime sealing works to switch to daytime road works from Monday 25 March between 6am and 7pm.

Resealing requires a high enough temperature to ensure a high quality seal and so day time works are required to completed the works in the area.

This work will take three weeks to complete. No works will be carried out during the Easter break.

For everyone’s safety, stop/go traffic management will be in place during the works, with a reduced speed of 30km/h in place throughout the three week period (including the Easter break).

These works may cause delays so please allow extra time when planning your travel. Emergency Services will be accommodated at all times.

