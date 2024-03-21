Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weekend Weather A Mixed Bag

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 2:18 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 21 - Monday 25 March
 

After days of clear skies and cold temperatures, MetService is forecasting unsettled weather and slightly warmer nights for the end of the week.
Today (Thursday) the fine weather continues for most of Aotearoa New Zealand, with light winds over the North Island encouraging cold overnight temperatures. Temperatures dipped below freezing this morning in central areas; Waiouru recorded the coldest temperature in the country at -3.1°C, and Taupō reached -0.7°C. Further cool overnight temperatures are expected, with central areas and the Wairarapa expected to reach 3-4°C.

Over the South Island, temperatures remain above freezing as northerly winds push a few showers into western areas. In the east, skies are clear, sheltered by the Southern Alps.

A break to the fine and settled weather is on the horizon, as a low-pressure system approaches from the Tasman Sea. MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon elaborates, “fine weather continues today and Friday for most of the country, but high cloud is beginning to make an appearance as the system draws nearer.”

The low-pressure system begins to spread rain over the North Island and upper South Island overnight on Friday and crosses the North Island over the weekend. “While most of the North Island will see a few showers over the weekend, there will be plenty of fine breaks between to enjoy the weekend,” says Wotherspoon. “The low should also bring comparatively warmer nights, more in line with the average for early autumn.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Down south, a weak front spreads patchy rain over the lower half of the South Island on Saturday, clearing on Sunday morning. On Sunday and Monday night, a pair of active fronts arrive, leading to a windier and wetter start to the week for the south of the country.

“We will be watching these fronts closely. Severe Weather Watches or Warnings may be issued closer to the time, so keep an eye on our website,” advises Wotherspoon. “The weather in Otago is a bit of a mixed bag for their anniversary weekend, Saturday looks like the best day, while Monday could be very windy.”

Looking further ahead, high pressure is set to rebuild across the country in the lead up to the Easter break, bringing more settled weather. Head to MetService.com for the latest forecasts across New Zealand. With temperatures set to stay on the cool side, our chocolate eggs should be safe from melting.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 