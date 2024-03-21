Weekend Weather A Mixed Bag

Covering period of Thursday 21 - Monday 25 March



After days of clear skies and cold temperatures, MetService is forecasting unsettled weather and slightly warmer nights for the end of the week.

Today (Thursday) the fine weather continues for most of Aotearoa New Zealand, with light winds over the North Island encouraging cold overnight temperatures. Temperatures dipped below freezing this morning in central areas; Waiouru recorded the coldest temperature in the country at -3.1°C, and Taupō reached -0.7°C. Further cool overnight temperatures are expected, with central areas and the Wairarapa expected to reach 3-4°C.

Over the South Island, temperatures remain above freezing as northerly winds push a few showers into western areas. In the east, skies are clear, sheltered by the Southern Alps.

A break to the fine and settled weather is on the horizon, as a low-pressure system approaches from the Tasman Sea. MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon elaborates, “fine weather continues today and Friday for most of the country, but high cloud is beginning to make an appearance as the system draws nearer.”

The low-pressure system begins to spread rain over the North Island and upper South Island overnight on Friday and crosses the North Island over the weekend. “While most of the North Island will see a few showers over the weekend, there will be plenty of fine breaks between to enjoy the weekend,” says Wotherspoon. “The low should also bring comparatively warmer nights, more in line with the average for early autumn.”

Down south, a weak front spreads patchy rain over the lower half of the South Island on Saturday, clearing on Sunday morning. On Sunday and Monday night, a pair of active fronts arrive, leading to a windier and wetter start to the week for the south of the country.

“We will be watching these fronts closely. Severe Weather Watches or Warnings may be issued closer to the time, so keep an eye on our website,” advises Wotherspoon. “The weather in Otago is a bit of a mixed bag for their anniversary weekend, Saturday looks like the best day, while Monday could be very windy.”

Looking further ahead, high pressure is set to rebuild across the country in the lead up to the Easter break, bringing more settled weather. Head to MetService.com for the latest forecasts across New Zealand. With temperatures set to stay on the cool side, our chocolate eggs should be safe from melting.

