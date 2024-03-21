Police Seeking Public's Help After Incident In Titirangi

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance as an investigation into a concerning incident in Titirangi continues.

The incident occurred on Tuesday 19 March at around 4.23pm on South Titirangi Road, near the intersection with Tinopai Road.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Bergin, Waitematā Crime Squad, says Police are thankful for the information already provided by the community.

Police are extending an appeal for anyone with further information or dash camera footage to come forward.

“During the incident, an unknown male driving a truck has driven next to a school-aged girl and grabbed her by the arm.

“She managed to break free of his grasp and run home, and Police are seeking sightings and footage of this truck.

“The truck is described as a white-coloured, flat deck truck that has sign writing on its side. The driver is described as a Caucasian male aged in his 50s,” he says.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Bergin wants anyone who has seen a flat deck truck matching this description in the Titirangi, Green Bay or New Lynn areas on the afternoon of 19 March to call Police on 105, quoting the file number 240319/5568.

“We also ask that anyone driving in the Titirangi area at around this time with recorded dash cam footage to please contact the investigation team using that file number.

“Anyone with recorded CCTV home security footage that has views of the road in Titirangi at around 4pm on Tuesday is also asked to contact the investigation team using that file number,” he says.

We encourage anyone who may be feeling unsafe or have concerns about suspicious behaviour, to call Police on 111

For non-urgent concerns you can visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and report an incident online.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

