Can You Help? Police Scale Up Enquiries To Locate Missing Animals

Police are appealing for assistance from the public following a report of a cold-blooded burglary last week.

Warkworth Police are making enquiries into the incident where live animals were stolen from the Ti Point Reptile Park.

Sergeant Dan McDermott, Warkworth Police Station Officer in Charge, says enquiries into the burglary remain ongoing.

“The Reptile Park are missing two beloved animals from their care, a 17-year-old male leopard tortoise and an 8-year-old female green iguana.

“The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 March 2024.

“Our teams have attended the address and our investigation remains ongoing to locate those believed to be involved.”

However, Police are now appealing to the public for their help as concerns grow for the welfare of the animals taken.

“We are concerned that these animals aren’t getting the appropriate care and there may be attempts to sell them on the black market.

“The best thing anyone involved can do is return the animals immediately to the Reptile Park.”

Ti Point Repitle Park Manager Mike Chillingworth says they are concerned for the animals welfare and would like to see them returned safely.

“Both animals require specific care and are not suitable as pets,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The Tortoise has been at the park since he was around two, and the iguana was hatched here.

“We would appreciate any information or assistance which would lead to their return.”

Anyone with footage or information that may assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240320/8108.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

