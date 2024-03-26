Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fare Not, Canterbury!

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:44 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) is reassuring customers its Metro fares will mostly stay the same, including its $2 Greater Christchurch flat fare trial, following the government’s changes to its Community Connect concessions scheme which come into effect from 1 May. These are nationwide changes, decided by the new government.


One change for Greater Christchurch’s younger commuters


The sole change for Metro’s Greater Christchurch customers is the government’s removal of the free Metrocard concessions for 5-12-year-old's. This group will now need to pay $1 bus and $2 ferry concessions from 1 May.


The Council had already planned for the continuation of the Under 25 concession in its 2022/23 Annual Plan, as part of its flat fare trial. All other Metro concessions for Greater Christchurch will remain the same including Community Services Card holders, tertiary students and Total Mobility customers.


All Greater Christchurch Metro fares can be viewed here.

Reminder for children to start topping up their Metro cards again


Children aged 5-12-years-old who use Metro services will need to start topping-up their Metro cards again to enable them to pay the $1 child fares from 1 May. Children under 5 will continue to travel for free without a Metrocard.


“We want to ensure parents and their children are aware of this change, well ahead of time,” Public Transport General Manager Stewart Gibbon said.


Flat fare trial tracking well


The Council's flat fare trial has helped highlight how cost-effective and convenient public transport is.

“We are extremely pleased with this trial which has now put our patronage back above pre-COVID levels and is on-track to record a post-earthquake patronage high," Stewart said.

