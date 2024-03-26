Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waste-Ed Team Gives Out Reusable Period Products

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

What period products to use is not an easy topic to stand up and talk about.

However, when Waste-Ed came to Gisborne this month they covered this and other tricky topics to help reduce the waste in our region.

Waste-Ed is a company run by Kate Fenwick, a motivational speaker who travels New Zealand to share some straight-talking about waste – how it doesn’t magically disappear when we put it kerbside – and recycling.

Kate was supported with the Waste-Ed conversations by Programme Co-ordinator Acacia Davis-Pio.

It was Acacia who spoke to more than 700 students from Gisborne Girls’ High School and Turanga Tangata Rite Kura about the Waste Free Period Program.

It’s an initiative that educates students on all the different reusable products that are available to them for their periods.

Acacia’s relatable talk empowered the students to embrace their cycle and make informed decisions on what products would work best for them.

Funded by Council, Waste-Ed gave the schools 300 reusable products including menstrual cups and pads to distribute. They last around four years and can save around 2400 single-use pads or tampons over that time.

Other events from Waste-Ed’s trip to Gisborne last week included a sold-out Foodlovers Masterclass led by Kate and a community workshop that had around a dozen people attend.

They also spoke about waste education to 35 Beetham Village residents and around 70 Council staff.

Feedback from one of the workshop attendees says one of the interesting facts about recycling is that no lids can be recycled.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ice cream lids, the tops of margarine containers, milk or bottle tops – none of them are recyclable.

Council Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says it’s because the flat nature of them means they easily get caught up in other recyclables, like cardboard.

“When this happens, the lids inadvertently contaminate that product making it unsellable and the whole lot has to be taken to landfill. Smaller lids are generally a thicker plastic, These lids also get caught up in machinery used in processing, causing breakdown issues and also shorten the life of shredding blades used in processing

“Plus, everything we recycle can only be recycled if it’s clean.

“Recycling is a commodity bought by companies who have a use for it – and no one has a use for dirty plastics or dirty glass bottles and jars these need to be washed before they’re recycled,” says Ms Frey.

“Kate’s timely reminder is that it’s up to us, as the consumer, to ensure that after we’ve enjoyed a product we dispose of it properly – and this means making sure it’s clean.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 