Few ‘official’ Responses To 19.9% Rates Increase

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamiltonians risk their views on Hamilton City Council’s proposed rates increases and plans for the next decade going unheard in the halls of power, based on feedback received so far.

As of today, one week after opening, only 212 ‘official’ responses to Council’s 2024-34 Long-Term Plan consultation have been submitted.

Elected Members have opted to focus on responses submitted through Council’s website, rather than feedback provided on social media, before they make their final decisions for the Long-Term Plan.

Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said commentary on social media showed Hamiltonians had strong views on the proposals.

“We need to see that passion come through in the volume of people providing the type of feedback we need.

“The Long-Term Plan is our community’s primary opportunity to influence the way that Council runs the city.

“We want to hear from residents about any aspect of Council business – if there is something you want us to keep, stop or start doing then you need to give us that feedback through the website.”

More than 6000 people have visited the consultation pages on Council’s website, and almost 4000 users have accessed the rates calculator, which shows what a property’s proposed rates are for the next three years.

Vervoort dismisses suggestions that consultation is a box-ticking exercise or that feedback is wholesale disregarded.

“Every official response is provided to Elected Members and I know they spend many hours reading through these, making notes, and considering how that feedback can flow into their final decisions.”

To submit feedback on the Long-Term Plan, residents need to head to hamilton.govt.nz/futurehamilton, read through the proposals and click on one of the Have Your Say links.

Consultation closes on 21 April 2024.

Head to hamilton.govt.nz/futurehamilton to see what's in the plan and make a submission

© Scoop Media

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
