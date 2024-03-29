Fatality Following Assault, Browns Bay

29 March Police can confirm that a person has died following an incident at a restaurant on Clyde Road, Browns Bay.

Police and Ambulance attended following a report of an assault received at 5.48pm.

The victim of the assault was transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries.

The offender responsible for inflicting the serious injuries, died at the scene from a self-inflicted injury.

The victim and offender were known to each other.

Police are providing support to those affected by this traumatic incident.

The area is cordoned while enquiries into the circumstances are conducted, but no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

