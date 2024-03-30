Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Three die in crash on SH8 at Pukaki

Saturday, 30 March 2024, 5:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Craig McKay, District Operations and Support Manager

Police can confirm three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 8 at Pukaki this afternoon.

Three others have serious injuries and a further two have moderate injuries.

The crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle and happened between Hayman Road and Tekapo Canal Road about 1.30pm.

A large number of emergency service staff, including three rescue helicopters responded. Despite the best efforts of those first at the scene, three people were unable to be saved.

Several of the injured were trapped in the wreckage and needed to be cut out. Three of the injured have been flown to hospital.

One of the deceased was riding a motorcycle while the two others who lost their lives were travelling together in one of the cars.

We are in the early stages of the investigation to determine what caused this tragic event. The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and their work will continue into the evening.

A complex and lengthy investigation lies ahead of us.

State Highway 8 will remain closed for some time yet and is not expected to reopen until late this evening.

Crashes of this nature are incredibly confronting, and we are arranging support for those members of the public who were first at the scene and tried their best to save lives. We can’t thank them enough.

Any fatal crash, but particularly one where multiple people have lost their lives, is confronting even for veteran emergency service personnel. We will also be making sure our staff at the scene have the support they need following this horrific event.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Only 90 minutes after this crash, Police were alerted to a second three-vehicle crash a short distance away, at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Tekapo-Twizel Road. One person received serious injuries and nine others suffered minor-to-moderate.

Enquiries into the cause of the second crash are ongoing.

We want to ask every motorist on the roads this weekend to take extra care. Please take your time, have plenty of breaks and drive to the conditions. Crashes like this show how easy it is for things to go horribly wrong.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 