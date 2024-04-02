Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Brief Rain Amidst A Settled Start To April

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 2:42 pm
Press Release: MetService

02/04/2024
Covering period of Tuesday 02 - Saturday 07 April

After a cool and settled end to the Easter weekend, MetService is forecasting fair weather for most of the first week of April - the main exception being a band of rain moving northwards up the country midweek.

An area of high pressure covering Aotearoa New Zealand will keep things settled with a mix of sun and cloud, until a front arrives in the lower South Island on Wednesday. Northerly winds will intensify across the Fiordland Mountains from late Wednesday morning so MetService have issued a Strong Wind Watch there lasting until Wednesday evening.

This front will bring rain as it moves up the West Coast during Wednesday evening and overnight. A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for the Westland District ranges as it progresses northwards; coastal areas are not expecting a significant amount rainfall.

The rest of the country can expect some rain as the front travels northwards on Thursday. It will be brief for most, and the front will have weakened by the time it reaches Northland on Friday morning.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan says, “At this stage, weather models suggest that the White Ferns will be able to wrap up their one-day international match against England before the front reaches Hamilton. However, it’s worth keeping tabs on the forecast as the rain may be close by the end of the match.”

Following the front, another large region of high pressure will move in from the Tasman Sea. Corrigan comments, “This next high pressure system isn’t going anywhere fast, so the upcoming weekend’s outlook is looking promising for those wanting to spend time outdoors.”

Temperatures this week will be around average for April, but as usual with the weather, there is always an exception. Corrigan elaborates, “These past few days have been cool and grey in Canterbury with highs in the mid-teens. Wednesday brings some sunshine to elevate temperatures into the low twenties which will be a noticeable change.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 