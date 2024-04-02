Brief Rain Amidst A Settled Start To April

02/04/2024

Covering period of Tuesday 02 - Saturday 07 April

After a cool and settled end to the Easter weekend, MetService is forecasting fair weather for most of the first week of April - the main exception being a band of rain moving northwards up the country midweek.

An area of high pressure covering Aotearoa New Zealand will keep things settled with a mix of sun and cloud, until a front arrives in the lower South Island on Wednesday. Northerly winds will intensify across the Fiordland Mountains from late Wednesday morning so MetService have issued a Strong Wind Watch there lasting until Wednesday evening.

This front will bring rain as it moves up the West Coast during Wednesday evening and overnight. A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for the Westland District ranges as it progresses northwards; coastal areas are not expecting a significant amount rainfall.

The rest of the country can expect some rain as the front travels northwards on Thursday. It will be brief for most, and the front will have weakened by the time it reaches Northland on Friday morning.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan says, “At this stage, weather models suggest that the White Ferns will be able to wrap up their one-day international match against England before the front reaches Hamilton. However, it’s worth keeping tabs on the forecast as the rain may be close by the end of the match.”

Following the front, another large region of high pressure will move in from the Tasman Sea. Corrigan comments, “This next high pressure system isn’t going anywhere fast, so the upcoming weekend’s outlook is looking promising for those wanting to spend time outdoors.”

Temperatures this week will be around average for April, but as usual with the weather, there is always an exception. Corrigan elaborates, “These past few days have been cool and grey in Canterbury with highs in the mid-teens. Wednesday brings some sunshine to elevate temperatures into the low twenties which will be a noticeable change.”

