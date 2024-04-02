Couple Commended For Coming To Victim’s Aid

Police are praising the efforts of a Papakura couple whose actions prevented

a crime from escalating.

Over the weekend, investigations continued into the incident on Thursday

afternoon, 29 March, resulting in a man being charged with abduction.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau South Area

Investigations Manager, says the couple were travelling in their car along

Sheehan Avenue when they saw an incident involving a man and woman on the

footpath.

“It didn’t look right to them, and they stopped their vehicle to offer

the woman assistance and, in the process, disturbed the alleged offender’s

actions.”

Police were immediately called on 111.

“The couple were able to provide the location and importantly a

registration number of the vehicle, as well as a photo of it,” Detective

Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“Police were able to make follow up enquiries at the vehicle’s registered

address.

“The investigation progressed throughout Easter weekend as we identified

the victim and carried out a further search warrant.”

A 29-year-old man charged has been remanded in custody to reappear today in

the Manukau District Court.

“I would like to acknowledge their actions last week; for seeing something

and doing something about it,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“Quick reporting and good information have been invaluable for our

investigation staff to the point where we have now put someone before the

Court.

“Their actions have prevented any further offending or harm taking

place.”

Police are ensuring welfare support is available for the victim in this

incident.

“While the victim did not suffer any serious physical injuries, she has

been through a harrowing ordeal.”

Police continue to remind the public about the importance of reporting

offending or suspicious activity occurring in your communities.

Call 111 if the incident is happening right now or call 105 to report an

incident after the fact.

People can also make a report online by going to

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

