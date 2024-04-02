Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Couple Commended For Coming To Victim’s Aid

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are praising the efforts of a Papakura couple whose actions prevented
a crime from escalating.

Over the weekend, investigations continued into the incident on Thursday
afternoon, 29 March, resulting in a man being charged with abduction.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau South Area
Investigations Manager, says the couple were travelling in their car along
Sheehan Avenue when they saw an incident involving a man and woman on the
footpath.

“It didn’t look right to them, and they stopped their vehicle to offer
the woman assistance and, in the process, disturbed the alleged offender’s
actions.”

Police were immediately called on 111.

“The couple were able to provide the location and importantly a
registration number of the vehicle, as well as a photo of it,” Detective
Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“Police were able to make follow up enquiries at the vehicle’s registered
address.

“The investigation progressed throughout Easter weekend as we identified
the victim and carried out a further search warrant.”

A 29-year-old man charged has been remanded in custody to reappear today in
the Manukau District Court.

“I would like to acknowledge their actions last week; for seeing something
and doing something about it,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“Quick reporting and good information have been invaluable for our
investigation staff to the point where we have now put someone before the
Court.

“Their actions have prevented any further offending or harm taking
place.”

Police are ensuring welfare support is available for the victim in this
incident.

“While the victim did not suffer any serious physical injuries, she has
been through a harrowing ordeal.”

Police continue to remind the public about the importance of reporting
offending or suspicious activity occurring in your communities.

Call 111 if the incident is happening right now or call 105 to report an
incident after the fact.

People can also make a report online by going to
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

