QLDC Events Funding Round Opens For Applications

Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) annual events funding round opens today for people looking to organise events that benefit the community.

The 2024-2025 Events Fund is open to both commercial and community-level events. Some of last year’s funding recipients included Queenstown Marathon, Warbirds over Wānaka, Arrowtown Autumn Festival, Wao Summit, and a wide range of smaller-scale events.

QLDC Relationship Manager Arts and Events Jan Maxwell says the Council remains committed to supporting a balanced portfolio of events across the district and welcomes applications for both new and returning events.

“This year our aim is to support events that have clear goals in place to improve environmental sustainability, including opportunities for waste minimisation and reducing carbon emissions,” she says.

Alongside environmental sustainability, other key factors in assessing applications include economic impact, event diversity, positive community benefits, and financial sustainability.

The funding round coincides with the launch of a new application platform which will make it easier for event organisers to apply online. The platform will also be used for the upcoming Community Fund 2024-2027 and Waste Minimisation Community Fund which will both open for applications this month.

Full information on funding criteria, key dates and how to apply is available on the Council’s website at www.qldc.govt.nz/community-funding.

Applications for the QLDC Events Fund close Tuesday 30 April. They will be reviewed in May and successful applicants will be notified in July.

Further information:

The QLDC Community Fund 2024-2027 will open for applications from 9 April 2024.

The QLDC Waste Minimisation Community Fund will open for applications from 15 April 2024.

