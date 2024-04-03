Harvest Hawke’s Bay Is Back For 2024! Exclusive Pre-sale Tickets Available This Week

The date is locked in, and food and wine lovers have a special opportunity to secure their spot early for this year’s Harvest Hawke’s Bay Festival – a celebration of the best of Hawke’s Bay food, wine and music.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, November 23rd, at the same location as last year: a spectacular riverside setting beneath Te Mata Peak in the Tukituki Valley.

“Hawke’s Bay has just enjoyed another amazing Summer FAWC! series of events, and with the days beginning to shorten, it’s time to look forward to the next regional food and wine celebration – only a few short months away,” says Harvest Hawke’s Bay event manager Liz Pollock.

Harvest Hawke’s Bay is an opportunity to meet the region’s premier food and wine producers, and sample their wares in a delightful natural setting, nestled in a spectacular picnic style setting in a luscious olive grove.

To keep this special event relaxed and intimate, tickets are strictly limited to 2,200. To avoid disappointment, food and wine enthusiasts are encouraged to book early.

There is an added incentive this year for those who want to secure their place before winter: an exclusive block of 500 pre-sale tickets is being offered to Friends of Harvest for a strictly limited time at a special discounted price.

Buyers of pre-sale tickets – which go on sale on April 4th – will also have exclusive first access to inside information about this year’s exhibitors and musicians as the festival date approaches.

“After last year’s inaugural festival on our fabulous, unique site, Harvest Hawke’s Bay has already established itself as a must-do event on the food and wine calendar,” says Liz.

“We were absolutely thrilled by the positive response we received from those who attended – including so many visitors from around New Zealand and even overseas – not to mention the amazing 25 exhibitors who are all enthusiastic about returning this year,” Liz says.

“Give yourself and your friends something to look forward to in November by taking advantage of our special pre-sale opportunity to book your tickets early and also avoid the disappointment of missing out as they will sell out before the day.”

“After a stunning grape harvest over recent weeks, the Bay’s champion winemakers are hard at work on this year’s vintage producing some of the wines that visitors will get to sample at Harvest 2024. Autumn and winter are going to fly by, and before you know it, it will be time to join us at the country’s first food and wine festival for the summer of 2024, to celebrate all that’s delicious in Hawke’s Bay.”

Everything about Harvest Hawke’s Bay is designed to take the stress out of attending. A regional shuttle service is available from Havelock North, Hastings and Napier to transport attendees to and from the event.

Alternatively, festival goers can take advantage of car parking nearby the festival site. Or, for those wanting to incorporate some exercise into the day, the site is conveniently located just off one of the many local cycleways.

Tickets to Harvest Hawke’s Bay are available from Eventfinda (eventfinda.co.nz) or the Harvest Hawke’s Bay website (harvesthawkesbay.com).

