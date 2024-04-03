SAFE Stands In Solidarity At School Strike For Climate To Oppose Govt Policies Harming People, Animals And The Planet

Animal rights organisation SAFE is proud to announce its active participation in the forthcoming School Strike for Climate rally scheduled for Friday 5 April, in centres across the country.

As staunch advocates for both animal rights and environmental sustainability, SAFE is eager to stand in solidarity with the youth-led movement demanding urgent action on climate change.

The highly anticipated 2024 rally, themed 'Aotearoa is Rising', is set to attract a diverse array of participants, including climate advocates, animal welfare organisations, human rights and health advocates, and more. This coalition of voices will converge to convey a resounding message to the new coalition government: we are stronger together.

SAFE Head of Investigations, Will Appelbe, says the current government's push for policies that are detrimental to the planet, the animals, and various communities, including tangata whenua, is deeply concerning.

"One such issue that demands our immediate attention is the potential reintroduction of live export."

"Despite widespread public opposition, the government appears intent on disregarding the voices of its people, leaving us with no choice but to take a stand."

"This government's failure to listen to its citizens on a range of critical issues has reached a tipping point. We refuse to stand idly by while policies that prioritise profit over people and animals continue to be pushed forward," says Appelbe.

Moreover, the undeniable links between climate change and the dairy industry highlight the urgent need for systemic change. The dairy industry is our largest single emitter of to greenhouse gas emissions, the largest source of water pollution and a major stressor on biodiversity and soil health. Run-off from dairy farms and synthetic fertiliser is poisoning our rivers, lakes and even our drinking water.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"As advocates for animal rights and environmental protection, we cannot ignore the devastating impact of this industry on our planet. It is time to hold our government accountable and demand better," says Appelbe.

"Together, we will raise our voices this Friday calling for an end to the harmful policies this coalition is enacting, and a shift towards a more compassionate and sustainable future for all."

© Scoop Media

