Beach Haven Kidnapping: Pair To Face Court Tomorrow

Police have taken two people into custody, as an investigation into the

abduction of a woman in Beach Haven last night continues

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, says the pair were

located by Police in central Auckland this afternoon and taken into custody.

“Our investigation has been progressing throughout the day, and we have

been speaking with the pair late this afternoon.

“We have now laid charges against this pair and they will be appearing in

the North Shore District Court tomorrow.”

A 32-year-old man from Dairy Flat is facing serious charges, including:

kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, commission of

a crime using a firearm and burglary with a firearm.

A 28-year-old woman from Bayview has been arrested in connection with

outstanding warrants to arrest, and will also be appearing on a charge of

failing to carry out obligations relating to a computer search.

Detective Inspector McNeill says the investigation team have worked at pace

today, and further arrests cannot be ruled out.

“The investigation will continue, and while matters are before the Court,

what I can say is that we do not believe this was a random incident.

“To the Beach Haven community, you will continue to see our staff present

in the area with reassurance patrolling and our staff working at the

scene.”

Police acknowledge those who have assisted the investigation so far.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The victim is continuing to recover from her injuries in hospital.

“She will have a long road to recovery, and we will be looking to speak

further with her around what has occurred,” Detective Inspector McNeill

says.

Anyone with any additional information can contact Police on 105 or go online

to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference the file number 240402/3715.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

© Scoop Media

