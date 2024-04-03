Beach Haven Kidnapping: Pair To Face Court Tomorrow
Police have taken two people into custody, as an
investigation into the
abduction of a woman in Beach Haven last night continues
Detective Inspector Callum
McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, says the pair were
located by Police in central Auckland this afternoon and taken into custody.
“Our investigation has been progressing
throughout the day, and we have
been speaking with the pair late this afternoon.
“We have now laid charges
against this pair and they will be appearing in
the North Shore District Court tomorrow.”
A 32-year-old man
from Dairy Flat is facing serious charges,
including:
kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, commission of
a crime using a firearm and burglary with a firearm.
A 28-year-old
woman from Bayview has been arrested in connection
with
outstanding warrants to arrest, and will also be appearing on a charge of
failing to carry out obligations relating to a computer search.
Detective Inspector
McNeill says the investigation team have worked at
pace
today, and further arrests cannot be ruled out.
“The investigation will continue, and while
matters are before the Court,
what I can say is that we do not believe this was a random incident.
“To the
Beach Haven community, you will continue to see our staff
present
in the area with reassurance patrolling and our staff working at the
scene.”
Police acknowledge those who have assisted the investigation so far.
The victim is continuing to recover from her injuries in hospital.
“She will have a long road to recovery,
and we will be looking to speak
further with her around what has occurred,” Detective Inspector McNeill
says.
Anyone with any additional
information can contact Police on 105 or go online
to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.
Please reference the file number 240402/3715.
Information can
also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800
555 111.