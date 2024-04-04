TEDxWellington Is Thrilled To Announce Its Flagship 2024 Event "Take The Leap"

Take The Leap

Under the inspiring theme "Take The Leap," this event promises to be a transformative journey that will change the way we think, connect, and engage with the world.

In it’s first event, post-pandemic, TEDxWellington is reigniting the spark of curiosity and innovation in Wellington, showcasing the city's resilience and its reputation as a city of ideas, innovation, and inspiration. This year's theme challenges us all to step beyond the familiar and explore the extraordinary, embracing the unknown with courage and a drive to innovate.

TEDxWellington 2024 promises an immersive day of thought-provoking talks, interactive sessions, local creators, and unparalleled networking opportunities, all designed to fuel the mind and soul.

Who are the speakers?

The event will feature a diverse lineup of speakers and performers who have taken significant leaps in their fields, from reimagining spaces and places for thriving communities to innovative approaches in marine biology conservation, and even the inspiring story behind the world's most beloved umbrella. These stories are not just narratives of success but of daring to dream bigger and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

Apera Woodfine: Uses music to make learning Māori place names an engaging and enjoyable experience.

Ash Holwell: Challenges conventional spatial relationships to foster community and sustainability.

Bex Howells: Advocates for equity in education through paid training initiatives.

Dr. Nicole Miller: Focuses on marine ecosystem preservation through community engagement and science.

Dr. Shelley Brunskill-Matson: Examines the nuanced support needed for children affected by suicide.

Greig Brebner: Shares insights on responsible product creation and the journey of inventing the BLUNT umbrella.

Jake Nash: Discusses the importance of meaningful moments within architectural design practices.

Jesse Armstrong: Aims to inspire STEAM entrepreneurship among youth through 3D printing.

Kii Small: Highlights the intersection of technology and mental health support for New Zealand's youth.

Rachel Thomas: Offers a personal look at living confidently with Crohn's disease.

Telesia Tanoa'i: Explains why winning isn't simply about coming 1st.

TEDxWellington is more than an event; it's an experience designed to unleash potential.

It offers a variety of ticket options to ensure everyone can participate in this leap into innovation and inspiration;

The Standard Ticket offers an immersive experience, placing you right in the heart of TEDxWellington 2024's live talks and performances, where the energy and inspiration of the event can be felt most intensely. It's the perfect option for those eager to be directly engaged in the flow of ideas and innovation.

Watch Party Tickets provide a unique live-streamed experience in a dedicated theatre on-site, ensuring that you're still enveloped by the community spirit and excitement. It's a fantastic choice for those seeking a communal viewing experience with all the vibrancy of the event at a friendlier price point.

TEDxWellington celebrates the vibrant spirit of Wellington and its innovative community. With the support of partners, sponsors, and an incredible volunteer effort, TEDxWellington is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together, united by a passion for ideas and innovation.

Co-organiser, Ciaran Jack, reflecting on the collective effort behind this year's event, shared, "The energy and dedication that Tania Marie Smith, Alex Matthews, and our amazing volunteer team have poured into TEDxWellington 2024 truly encapsulate the essence of 'Taking the Leap'. We're not just organising an event; we're rising to the challenge and standing up for local ideas we think the world should hear."

TEDxWellington invites you to Take The Leap into a day filled with ideas that ignite change, curiosity that leads to discovery, and a community of forward-thinkers shaping the future.

Join us for a celebration of New Zealand’s premier TED event and be part of a global movement towards a brighter, more inspired world.

Tickets:

For tickets and more information on the event, speakers, performers, and the full event schedule, please visit TEDxWellington's official website.

About TEDxWellington

TEDxWellington is a locally organised event in Wellington, New Zealand, that brings people together to share a TED-like experience. At TEDxWellington, live speakers and performers spark deep discussion and connection among attendees. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including ours, are self-organised by passionate volunteers.

