Fatal Crash: Somerville Road, Tapapa

Police can confirm one person has died following last night’s crash on Somerville Road, near Okoroire Road, Tapapa, South Waikato.

The crash was reported about 6.50pm.

Despite the efforts of those first at the scene, the sole occupant was unable to be revived. Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

© Scoop Media