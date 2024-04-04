Police Launch Homicide Investigation In Pukenui, Arrest Made

A homicide investigation has been launched and a woman has been arrested following a death in Pukenui on Thursday morning. Detective Inspector Al Symons, Northland CIB, says Police responded to reports of an incident at an address on Houhora Heads Road around 12.30am.

“Upon arrival, Police located a woman with critical injuries and despite efforts from emergency services, the woman sadly died at the scene.”

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at the address and has since been charged with murder.

She is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today, Thursday 4 April.

Detective Inspector Symonds says the Pukenui community can expect to see an increased Police presence today.

“Police have been at the address overnight speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident.“

A scene guard has been in place this morning while a scene examination was commenced, and this will remain in place today as our enquiries continue.”

Detective Inspector Symonds says Police can reassure the public we believe this is an isolated incident.

“We know those in the community will be shocked and concerned to hear of what has occurred in their community overnight.

“While our enquiries into the wider circumstances of the incident are ongoing, we can advise the deceased and alleged offender are believed to be known to each other.”

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“At this stage, we are unable to release further details about the deceased but will look to do so in due course,” he says.

Police encourage anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who have not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240404/8464.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

