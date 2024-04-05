Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Fees And Charges 2024/2025

Friday, 5 April 2024, 5:19 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Kaipara District Council is asking the community for feedback on proposed fees and charges for the coming 2024/2025 year.  

Every year Kaipara District Council reviews its fees and charges. Fees and charges are used to support the operation and maintenance of a variety of services provided to the community. They are set on a user-pays basis to ensure that rate increases are kept to a minimum where possible.  

Most fees not set by statute are proposed to increase by 3.5 percent to account for current inflation, in line with the Consumer Price Index.   

You can read the full Fees and Charges Statement of Proposal highlighting the changes on the Council website (available from 9 April 2024).    

Feedback on proposed Fees and Charges 2024/2025 is open from Tuesday 9 April until Thursday 9 May 2024.  

The final Fees and Charges 2024/2025 will be taken to the May Council Meeting for approval, with fees and charges set for the coming year, following the Council decision. Some fees and charges are set by statute and do not go through consultation.      

View the Council discussion and decision on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel (from 1:54:20).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 