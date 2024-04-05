Have Your Say On Fees And Charges 2024/2025

Kaipara District Council is asking the community for feedback on proposed fees and charges for the coming 2024/2025 year.

Every year Kaipara District Council reviews its fees and charges. Fees and charges are used to support the operation and maintenance of a variety of services provided to the community. They are set on a user-pays basis to ensure that rate increases are kept to a minimum where possible.

Most fees not set by statute are proposed to increase by 3.5 percent to account for current inflation, in line with the Consumer Price Index.

You can read the full Fees and Charges Statement of Proposal highlighting the changes on the Council website (available from 9 April 2024).

Feedback on proposed Fees and Charges 2024/2025 is open from Tuesday 9 April until Thursday 9 May 2024.

The final Fees and Charges 2024/2025 will be taken to the May Council Meeting for approval, with fees and charges set for the coming year, following the Council decision. Some fees and charges are set by statute and do not go through consultation.

View the Council discussion and decision on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel (from 1:54:20).

