NIWA: Hotspot Watch

Friday, 5 April 2024, 11:26 am Press Release: NIWA
- Hotspots
are located across most of Northland, northern Auckland,
northern Coromandel Peninsula, parts of coastal Bay of
Plenty and Gisborne, southern Hawke’s Bay to Wairarapa,
and coastal Manawatū-Whanganui to Kāpiti Coast
-
Hotspots are located across northern and eastern Tasman,
Nelson, parts of Marlborough, and northern and central
Canterbury
