Fatal Crash, SH5, Tapapa

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 5, Tapapa yesterday.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at 6:05am.

Sadly, one person later died in hospital as a result of their injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and are investigating the crash.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of a silver Ford Ranger ute and a green Toyota Vitz travelling along State Highway 5 around 6am leading up to the crash.

Please contact Police by calling 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and reference file number 240404/9924.

