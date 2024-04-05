Alleged Credit Card Thief To Face Court
A woman who allegedly went on a spending spree using
stolen bank cards will
face court this month.
Counties Manukau South Area Commander,
Inspector Joe Hunter, says the cards
were stolen from vehicles in Patumahoe earlier this month.
“The
alleged offender has helped herself to bank cards from
wallets left
inside a number of unlocked vehicles, and she used them almost immediately to
purchase goods using payWave.
“The reality is that we have people in our
communities who are looking for
any opportunity to exploit others, and leaving vehicles unlocked makes it too
easy for them.”
Inspector Hunter says that
quick reporting of these crimes to Police, along
with other useful pieces of banking information helped bring about an arrest.
“Victims not only reported the
initial offence, but also banking
information with details about the alleged fraudulent transactions,” he
says.
“Yesterday, our investigations team
conducted a search warrant of an
address in Waiuku and found numerous items of interest. We took a 48-year-old
woman at the property into custody without incident.”
She is scheduled to appear in the
Pukekohe District Court on 10 April and
faces 10 charges of using a document for pecuniary advantage.
“Don’t give thieves the opportunity to
steal. Never leave your wallet or
valuables inside your car, and always lock it, even if you’re leaving it
for just a short time.”