Alleged Credit Card Thief To Face Court

A woman who allegedly went on a spending spree using stolen bank cards will

face court this month.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the cards

were stolen from vehicles in Patumahoe earlier this month.

“The alleged offender has helped herself to bank cards from wallets left

inside a number of unlocked vehicles, and she used them almost immediately to

purchase goods using payWave.

“The reality is that we have people in our communities who are looking for

any opportunity to exploit others, and leaving vehicles unlocked makes it too

easy for them.”

Inspector Hunter says that quick reporting of these crimes to Police, along

with other useful pieces of banking information helped bring about an arrest.

“Victims not only reported the initial offence, but also banking

information with details about the alleged fraudulent transactions,” he

says.

“Yesterday, our investigations team conducted a search warrant of an

address in Waiuku and found numerous items of interest. We took a 48-year-old

woman at the property into custody without incident.”

She is scheduled to appear in the Pukekohe District Court on 10 April and

faces 10 charges of using a document for pecuniary advantage.

“Don’t give thieves the opportunity to steal. Never leave your wallet or

valuables inside your car, and always lock it, even if you’re leaving it

for just a short time.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

