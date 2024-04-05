Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alleged Credit Card Thief To Face Court

Friday, 5 April 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A woman who allegedly went on a spending spree using stolen bank cards will
face court this month.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the cards
were stolen from vehicles in Patumahoe earlier this month.

“The alleged offender has helped herself to bank cards from wallets left
inside a number of unlocked vehicles, and she used them almost immediately to
purchase goods using payWave.

“The reality is that we have people in our communities who are looking for
any opportunity to exploit others, and leaving vehicles unlocked makes it too
easy for them.”

Inspector Hunter says that quick reporting of these crimes to Police, along
with other useful pieces of banking information helped bring about an arrest.

“Victims not only reported the initial offence, but also banking
information with details about the alleged fraudulent transactions,” he
says.

“Yesterday, our investigations team conducted a search warrant of an
address in Waiuku and found numerous items of interest. We took a 48-year-old
woman at the property into custody without incident.”

She is scheduled to appear in the Pukekohe District Court on 10 April and
faces 10 charges of using a document for pecuniary advantage.

“Don’t give thieves the opportunity to steal. Never leave your wallet or
valuables inside your car, and always lock it, even if you’re leaving it
for just a short time.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 