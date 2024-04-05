Man Charged With Two Palmerston North Burglaries

Palmerston North Police have charged a man with burglary after catching him in the act last night.

Officers were called to a residential address in the city last night, after an unknown man entered the house, startling the occupants.

When Police arrived they located the man leaving the address with a stolen toolbox, and took him into custody.

After further enquiries, the man has also been charged with a second burglary in the area, where again tools were taken.

The 41-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court today, charged with burglary.

