Fatal Crash, Ellicott Road Papawera, Waipa

A person has died following a crash on Ellicott Road, Parawera, Waipa District.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 7.35pm on Friday 5 April, however initial enquiries suggest the crash may have occurred earlier in the day.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

