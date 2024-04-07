Update - Parnell Fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have contained the fire at a residential building in Parnell, Auckland.

Assistant Commander Gary Lane says crews were first alerted to the incident just after 4.30pm by the building’s fire alarm.

Fire and Emergency subsequently received multiple 111 calls.

"At the peak of the fire there were 16 fire trucks in attendance. This evening 10 crews remain on site, alongside a number of support vehicles," said Gary Lane.

"Our crews have been using a ladder truck to pour water on the fire and this seems to have knocked it back well.

"The fire is now contained but crews will remain on standby overnight."

The two-storey building is being used as a communal lodging facility, and evacuations were undertaken, said Gary Lane.

A specialist Fire Investigator will attend the scene tomorrow and an investigation into the cause of the fire will commence.

The public are being asked to avoid the area while emergency services remain at the scene.

This will be the final update for tonight.

