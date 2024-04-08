Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Emergency Planning For Possible Westland Weather Event

Monday, 8 April 2024, 1:52 pm
Forecast: West Coast Emergency Management

West Coast Emergency Management (WCEM) commenced planning and preparations for the weather warning issued by MetService earlier today.

MetSevice issued an orange rain warning this morning. There are considerable volumes of rain forecast for the Westland district.

A precautionary approach is being taken in the event we may need to activate a Emergency Operation Centre (EOC). Local community coordinators are also being contacted to check-in, and test alternate communications in some areas.

WCEM has been responding to queries from the public about the forecast with some concerned about the possible impact this may have in the area.

WCEM asks everyone to keep up-to-date with the forecast and take precautions. This is a good time to review your emergency plans for home or work, and if travelling to check you have some emergency supplies (water, food, warm clothing) with you.

WCEM are meeting with other agencies again tomorrow morning to assess the forecast and update each other on planning arrangements.

WCEM Group Manager Claire Brown said "The West Coast is not unaccustomed to large rainfall, however we are wanting people to keep an eye out and to take care"

People in the area are strongly encouraged to keep up to date with the latest information by:

