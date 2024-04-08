DOC Huts, Lodges And Campsite Bookings Open Tomorrow

Non-Great Walk DOC huts, lodges, campsite and cottage bookings are due to begin opening tomorrow, 9 April 2024.

Bookings for the 2024-25 season are staggered to give people making multiple bookings a better chance of securing their preferred dates. The season runs from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025.

Bookings open at 9.30 am on the dates below:

South Island campsites: 9 April 2024

North Island campsites: 11 April 2024

Huts: 16 April 2024

Tōtaranui campground:17 April 2024

Sole occupancy lodges, cabins and cottages:18 April 2024

Momorangi campground: 23 April 2024

*Bookings for Great Walks will open from May, with specific dates to be announced later this month.

As part of its annual pricing review, DOC has adjusted the pricing of 21 high-demand huts, campsites, and cottages to contribute to the increasing costs.

“Not all facilities are subject to increase, just 21 out of nearly 1,300 campsites, huts, and cottages,” says Director of Heritage and Visitors, Cat Wilson.

“Increases will take effect for these (21) sites from 1 July 2024, and they range from a $5 - $15 increase for the most popular huts such as Hooker and Mueller huts in the Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

“More people using DOC’s most popular huts means higher upkeep and maintenance costs.

“New Zealand has a huge variety of facilities with price points for all budgets, including many that are free for everyone to enjoy. We recommend booking huts, campsites, and cottages early to secure popular dates and times.”

For information on DOC’s recent pricing changes see: Accommodation price changes 2024/25

To book DOC huts, campsites and cottages visit: Bookings

For a full list of the hut, campsite and cottage and lodge prices see:

· Hut categories: facilities and fees

· Campsite categories: facilities and fee

· For cottages visitors will need to go to the webpage for the facility they wish to book.

