Nominations Open For Wellington Volunteer Awards 2024

Volunteer Wellington is excited to announce that the nominations for the Mahi Aroha Awards 2024 are open until 10 May 2024.

The Mahi Aroha Awards are an opportunity to recognise and honour the contributions and achievements of the wonderful volunteers in our community.

The awards are open to any community organisation or business in the Wellington region.

Nominations are open across three categories:

LEAD Team Governance – recognising great Boards of community organisations

Employee Volunteering – celebrating employee volunteer teams working in our community

Mitre 10 MEGA Volunteer of the Year – celebrate an outstanding volunteer in your team

This is a special way to say “thank you” for the mahi of those in your organisation volunteering across the Wellington region.

"We encourage everyone in Wellington to take this opportunity to recognize the inspiring work of volunteers by nominating them for the Mahi Aroha Awards 2023” Julie Thomson, Regional Manager Volunteer Wellington.

For more information and online nomination forms see www.volunteerwellington.nz

Sponsors for the awards include LEAD Centre for Not for Profit Governance & Leadership who are sponsoring the Team Governance Award. This award is to celebrate excellence in governance in the not-for-profit sector.

Volunteer of the Year Award is being sponsored by Mitre10 MEGA Petone, Upper Hutt and Porirua.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

