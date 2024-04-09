E Tipu E Rea Expresses Concern Over Restructure Of Ministry Of Social Development & The Ask For Voluntary Redundancies

E Tipu e Rea Whānau services supports young hapū māmā, mātua taiohi (young parents) and their tamariki with a range of health and social services tailored to their needs. Our mission statement is: Supporting mātua taiohi, hapū māmā and pēpi to grow, thrive, and be rangatira within their whānau, hapū, iwi, hapori.

E Tipu e Rea has great concern over the restructure of Ministry of Social Development, and the ask for voluntary redundancies, as this is a government department that our clients rely heavily on for supporting them and their whanau financially. The redundancies have come at an unfortunate time of rising need for whānau who are needing services to be delivering support more than ever.

As part of E Tipu e Rea Whānau services, our qualified kaimahi are put on the front line to work with mātua taiohi (young parents), hapū māmā (pregnant mothers) and their whānau, to access services such as MSD, to receive their appropriate benefits, accommodation supplements, childcare subsidies and much more. Without these services, our mātua taiohi, hapū māmā and their tamariki, are put in more risk of not affording the essentials to get by day to day.

As of December 2023, MSD supports 63.7% Māori to get the youth payment and young parent payment, and without this kind of support, our young māmā and pāpā who E Tipu E Rea support, would not be able to purchase kai or pay accommodation bills.

CEO of E Tipu e Rea, Zoe Hawke, encourages the new government

“to take a look at what under funding, and redundancies mean for our whānau Māori and mātua taiohi, hapū māmā and their pēpi. As an organisation we consistently see the negative outcomes of underinvestment in what is a critical time for young whānau and their ability to support their pēpi”

