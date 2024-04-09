Local Groups Encouraged To Apply For Multi-year Funding Through QLDC Community Fund

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Community Fund 2024-2027 opens today for community groups and not-for-profit organisations seeking funding that supports wellbeing outcomes for our people, place and community.

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day encouraged eligible groups to apply, noting they will be able to request up to three years of operational or project funding.

“We welcome applications from new or established groups and not-for-profit organisations in the district. Successful past recipients have included those that reflect the diversity of our community. These include those working in social services, environmental protection, arts, culture and heritage though to recreational projects such as building tracks and trails,” she said.

“This funding often supports the great work of our local volunteer community.”

“We’re also excited to be using a new online platform this year. This will help simplify the application process with those seeking funding able to use this site to apply, see the status of their application, submit any required additional reporting and more.”

Initially the platform will host the QLDC Events Fund, QLDC Community Fund (both now open) and the upcoming QLDC Waste Minimisation Community Fund that opens next week.

“I’d encourage anyone keen to find out more about these funding opportunities and how to use the new application platform to head to the community funding page on our website or join our webinar from 6.00-7.00pm on 15 April,” said Ms Day.

The Community Fund application process has now been separated from the recently deferred Long Term Plan (LTP).

“The LTP will be open for submissions later in the year but applications for funding are being considered now. This is to ensure that community funding can be allocated in the usual timeframe, with approved grants paid out from 1 July onwards,” said Ms Day.

"Although funding applications are not part of the LTP process, groups are still encouraged to get informed about what is proposed and actively participate in the LTP consultation process."

Applications for the QLDC Community Fund 2024-2027 close on Tuesday 7 May. They will be reviewed in May and successful applicants notified in July.

Full details including funding criteria, key dates and how to apply is available at www.qldc.govt.nz/community-funding. A link to the webinar explaining the process will also be published on this webpage along with a recording following the session.

FURTHER INFORMATION | KĀ PĀROKO TĀPIRI

The following funds also open in April in addition to the QLDC Community Fund 2024-2027: QLDC Events Fund 2024-2025 is open for applications from 2 April to 30 April. QLDC Waste Minimisation Community Fund will be open for applications from 15 April to 17 May.

To view application guidelines and details about past recipients go to www.qldc.govt.nz/community-funding

As the application process has been separated from the Long Term Plan, there will not be an option to present to elected members about community funding applications at a hearing; each application will be considered by a panel of Councillors on its merits.

If applying next year (i.e. the 2025-2026 community funding round), applicants will only be able to apply for one year of funding.

There are 15 formally recognised community associations across our district who actively represent and advocate for the needs and interests of their local communities. These groups each receive an annual community grant of $5,000 for operational support and project seed funding. If these associations wish to apply for additional project funding, they can complete an application to the QLDC Community Fund 2024-2027.

Queries to the community funding team can be made by emailing communityfunding@qldc.govt.nz

