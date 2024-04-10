Here Comes The Fun - Tauranga Has It All These School Holidays

STEAM-ing ahead with school holiday fun this April. Photo supplied.

School holidays are just around the corner, and Tauranga has it all going on to keep the kids entertained and make some great memories this April.

Delicious creations in the city centre. Photo supplied.

In the city centre

Pocket-Sized Play: Cupcake Decorating

Saturday 13 April

Let the kids dive into a world of sweet delights with Heather, the cupcake queen. Take a plain cupcake and decorate it into an edible masterpiece to enjoy later or eat on the spot!

Pocket-Sized Play: Noho & Toi Painting Session

Saturday 20 April

Watch your kids unleash their inner artist in this vibrant painting session! With brushes in hand and imaginations running wild, they'll create colourful masterpieces to proudly display at home.

Downtown Tauranga Explorer Trail

Friday 12 – Saturday 28 April

It’s urban adventure time for tamariki in the city centre with an epic explorer trail! Open the link, scan the QR codes, complete the questions and go in the draw to win prizes.

Sustainable fun at The Historic Village. Stock image.

At The Historic Village

School Kids Beginner Drawing workshop at The Creative Campus

Tuesday 16 April

With expert guidance, kids will sketch whimsical characters and dreamy landscapes in this Sketchy Kids workshop, bringing their imagination to life on paper at the Incubator.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Movie at The Village Cinema

Wednesday 17 April

Step into a world of pure imagination with Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory! Join Charlie and the gang for a magical movie experience.

Less Plastic More Fantastic at The Creative Campus

Tuesday 23 April

In this fun and interactive sustainability workshop, kids will discover ways to reduce plastic waste and protect the planet. From recycling crafts to eco-friendly tips, it's a chance for them to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Creating mixed media fun at the Tauranga Art Gallery. Photo supplied.

At Tauranga Art Gallery

Mixed Media Map Art at the Art Gallery

Monday 15 – Friday 19 April

Embark on a creative mixed-media art adventure with your little explorers at Tauranga Art Gallery! From pirate treasure maps to magical kingdoms, they'll create their very own maps using a variety of materials. It's a chance for them to unleash their imagination and create something truly unique.

Get crack-a-lackin’ at Madagascar the Musical. Photo supplied.

At Baycourt

Madagascar: The Musical at Baycourt

Friday 26 – Sunday 28 April

Get ready for a wild and wacky Madagascar musical adventure with Alex, Marty, Gloria, and Melman! With catchy tunes and larger-than-life characters, it's a musical the whole family will love.

There’s a beary good time to be had at the Library this April. Photo supplied.

At Te Ao Mārama - Tauranga City Libraries

School holiday fun can be found in the cosy corners of Tauranga's libraries!

At Te Ao Mārama - Pāpāmoa Library's ‘Knitter and Knatter’ sessions kids can learn to knit or crochet or explore scientific marvels in their 'Explore STEAM' workshops.

There will be towers of fun at Te Ao Mārama - Mount Maunganui Library as little ones build towering structures during ‘Keva Blocks’ sessions or sing some beary cute songs in the ‘Beary Fun’ workshop where they can listen to stories and craft an adorable bear puppet to take home!

At Te Ao Mārama - Tauranga Library, young minds are invited to explore the possibilities of creativity during ‘Fun with Fabric’ and to join the fun of ‘Concert Storytime with Opus Orchestra,’ or create their own little books in ‘Secret Pocket Books’.

In celebration of Te Papa’s Colossal Squid Interactive Exhibition visiting the city library, tamariki are invited to Te Ao Mārama - Greerton Library to create their very own ‘Squiggly Wiggly Dancing Squid’ out of cardboard and string. Or delve into the ‘Dungeon World’ with fame, gold and glory in a tabletop game like Dungeons and Dragons (but with kid-friendly rules!)

We will remember them. Photo credit: Quinn O'Connell

On Anzac Day

On Thursday 25 April there will be Anzac Day commemorations across the city, including several dawn services, giving you and your whānau a chance to honour the brave men and women who fought for the freedom we enjoy today and continue this legacy of remembrance with our tamariki. Free park and ride buses are running to and from some services – check out the Tauranga City Council website for more information.

There is so much happening across our city during the school holidays. Visit My Tauranga for more information and school holiday fun!

