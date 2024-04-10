Five Arrested Following Disorder, Taupō

Taupō Police have made five arrests following a large disorder incident at the Richmond Shops yesterday around 1pm.

Several members of the public called Police after witnessing a group fighting.

One person was allegedly armed with a baseball bat and others had a barstool and chair.

Police have arrested five of the seven believed to have been involved and continue to make enquires to ensure the two outstanding are put before the Court.

The five men aged 18, 21, 29, 30 and 33 are all charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

The first are due to appear in Taupō District Court today while the other three are expected to appear on 17 April.

Police would like to thank members of the public who contacted us regarding this matter.

This helps Police ensure our public spaces are safe and gives us an opportunity to identify and locate those responsible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

