Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Charges Filed Over Lucas Heights Death

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have filed charges following a lengthy investigation into the death of a man in Lucas Heights in December last year.

Sixty-five-year-old Jason Collins was located deceased by a member of the public on O’Brien Road in the early hours of 7 December 2023.

“The vehicle and driver allegedly involved was identified in the days following Jason’s death,” Detective Sergeant Ben Bergin says.

“A thorough investigation has been underway into the tragic circumstances by the Waitematā CIB and we have reached a point where charges have been filed.”

A 22-year-old North Shore woman has been summonsed to court as a result of the investigation.

“Police have charged the driver with careless driving causing death and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash,” Detective Sergeant Bergin says.

The woman is expected in the North Shore District Court on 18 April 2024.

Police are releasing a statement on behalf of Jason Collins’ family:

"The tragic loss of Jason has left an unfillable void in our hearts.

"As a devoted father, husband, and trusted friend to many in our community, his absence is a constant ache, a relentless reminder of what we've lost.

"Taken from us too soon, his departure is a profound and senseless blow that we struggle to comprehend.

"Each day is a battle against the overwhelming emptiness left in his wake.

"We ask for privacy at this time as we continue to grieve."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 