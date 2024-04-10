Charges Filed Over Lucas Heights Death

Police have filed charges following a lengthy investigation into the death of a man in Lucas Heights in December last year.

Sixty-five-year-old Jason Collins was located deceased by a member of the public on O’Brien Road in the early hours of 7 December 2023.

“The vehicle and driver allegedly involved was identified in the days following Jason’s death,” Detective Sergeant Ben Bergin says.

“A thorough investigation has been underway into the tragic circumstances by the Waitematā CIB and we have reached a point where charges have been filed.”

A 22-year-old North Shore woman has been summonsed to court as a result of the investigation.

“Police have charged the driver with careless driving causing death and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash,” Detective Sergeant Bergin says.

The woman is expected in the North Shore District Court on 18 April 2024.

Police are releasing a statement on behalf of Jason Collins’ family:

"The tragic loss of Jason has left an unfillable void in our hearts.

"As a devoted father, husband, and trusted friend to many in our community, his absence is a constant ache, a relentless reminder of what we've lost.

"Taken from us too soon, his departure is a profound and senseless blow that we struggle to comprehend.

"Each day is a battle against the overwhelming emptiness left in his wake.

"We ask for privacy at this time as we continue to grieve."

