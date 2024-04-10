Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Continue The Search For Ralph Park

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police efforts remain ongoing to locate wanted Auckland man Ralph Park.

The 25-year-old has several warrants for his arrest for a violent kidnapping that took place on 2 April in Beach Haven.

Before sunrise, Police approached a Clevedon address on Creightons Road as part of the investigation.

“A search warrant has been ongoing at the rental property today,” Detective Inspector Callum McNeill says.

“On approaching the address, our staff have encountered occupants at the address who became obstructive towards them.

“We can confirm a clandestine laboratory has since been discovered at the property.”

Police spent some time speaking with these occupants before entry to the property could safely be carried out.

Detective Inspector McNeill says Park was not located at the property.

Due to the nature of the discovery, resources from other emergency services were deployed as a precautionary measure this morning.

“Our investigation team are continuing to carry out a thorough examination of the rural property, and at this stage we can't advise of any further items of interest located,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested at the address and will be facing charges relating to the clandestine laboratory that was discovered.”

The man is expected in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

The Clevedon rental property is managed by a local real estate agency.

“Police are in contact with the property’s owners, who are overseas, to update them on the situation,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

Meanwhile, Police enquiries will continue to locate Ralph Park.

He is described as being 166 centimetres tall and is of thin build.

Detective Inspector McNeill says anyone with information on Park’s whereabouts should contact Police.

“If you see Ralph Park, continue to consider him dangerous and do not approach him.

“Contact Police immediately on 111.”

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

