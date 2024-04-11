Westland Emergency Management Operations Centre Update

Westland Emergency Management continues to operate its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to the severe weather event affecting the South Westland area. The forecast remains unchanged.

Te Aroha Cook, Group Controller West Coast Emergency Management advises, “We are starting to see impacts particularly to the roading network. We continue to work closely with our partner agencies to ensure we can respond to any further impacts. The EOC remains staffed 24 hours a day and is undertaking significant planning to assist the community where it’s needed.”

The Metservice is predicting heavy rain throughout the day today in the Westland District and the weather will also start to impact some areas of Buller District today with high swells forecast. Westland EOC will be working with the Metservice to provide on-the-ground updates for accurate information to keep the community informed.

The State Highway between Haast and Franz Josef was closed overnight and remains closed. An update will be provided by 10am Friday. Franz Josef to Fox Glacier is closed due to a washout and an update will be given on Monday 15th of April at 12 noon. Jacksons Bay Road has also been closed due to flooding.

Areas south of Hannahs Clearing, including Arawhata, Jackson Bay and Neils Beach are currently without power due to the loss of three power poles and we expect this to last for several days. We expect an update Friday 12pm on the timeframe for restored power.

Westroads in Hokitika have deposited sandbags at the corners of Stafford and Sewell Streets, Hamilton and Tancred Streets, Tancred and Weld Streets, and Weld and Sewell Streets to residents to use to protect their homes and businesses from surface flooding.

“As the heaviest rain is expected this afternoon, we urge people to stay up-to-date by visiting West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page or listening to the radio news,” says Te Aroha Cook.

