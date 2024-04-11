Heavy Rain Event #2

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has responded to a small of number of weather- related call outs across the country since midday yesterday.

These included some flooding in Invercargill this morning and roof iron lifting in Cobden around midday due to the heavy rain event in the South Island.

The heavy rain which has been falling steadily on the South Island’s West Coast is moving slowly north as forecast, and our teams and crews remain positioned in key risk areas should they be required.

Urban Search and Rescue team in Nelson has been bolstered by USAR members from the North Island.

In Auckland callouts have been related to high winds. There have been approximately 18 callouts relating to trees and powerline coming down, and roofs lifting.

People should always call 111 if they feel they’re in danger, or if property is threatened.

For further information, we recommend people go to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) website or follow their local emergency management and district council social media pages for updates and advice about preparing for floods.

