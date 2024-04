Marlborough Roads Update - MDC

Following last night’s rainfall Marlborough Roads reports there is surface flooding throughout Marlborough’s roading network. Road users are advised to travel cautiously.

Crews are out assessing the region’s roads at present.

The Opouri and Tunakino Valley Roads are closed, and the Wairau Bar Road has flooding and is being closely monitored.

There are also several areas on Northbank Road with surface flooding.

There is a small slip on Mahakipawa Hill on Queen Charlotte Drive which is being cleared under stop/go traffic management.

