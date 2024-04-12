Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Care Must Be Taken When Using Electric Blankets This Winter

Friday, 12 April 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging caution when using electric blankets this winter, following release of a Coroner’s Findings into a fatal fire in Northland, Wellington.

Community Education Manager Adrian Nacey said the Findings from Coroner Mark Wilton highlighted the dangers of not replacing old electric blankets and having them on while sleeping.

An 82-year-old woman died from smoke inhalation after her electric blanket caught fire while she was sleeping on 3 January 2023.

"With colder weather approaching, people will be pulling their electric blankets out from storage. It is important people understand that when they are damaged or not used correctly, they can present danger.

"Electric blankets should only be used to warm the bed before you get in it. Always make sure your electric blanket is turned off before you go to sleep.

"Electric blankets should be placed flat on beds and people should make sure that controls and cords are not twisted or caught between the mattress and the base of the bed.

"Make sure heavy objects aren’t placed on the bed when the blanket is in use."

Adrian Nacey says you can check for hotspots in your electric blanket by turning it on high for 15 minutes, then switching it off and running your hand over the blanket.

"Make sure your electric blanket is less than five years old and at the first sign of wear it needs to be replaced or checked by a registered electrician.

"At the end of winter make sure they are stored away correctly. They should be rolled not folded."

https://fireandemergency.nz/home-fire-safety/home-fire-hazards/winter-fire-safety/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 