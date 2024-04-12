Care Must Be Taken When Using Electric Blankets This Winter

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging caution when using electric blankets this winter, following release of a Coroner’s Findings into a fatal fire in Northland, Wellington.

Community Education Manager Adrian Nacey said the Findings from Coroner Mark Wilton highlighted the dangers of not replacing old electric blankets and having them on while sleeping.

An 82-year-old woman died from smoke inhalation after her electric blanket caught fire while she was sleeping on 3 January 2023.

"With colder weather approaching, people will be pulling their electric blankets out from storage. It is important people understand that when they are damaged or not used correctly, they can present danger.

"Electric blankets should only be used to warm the bed before you get in it. Always make sure your electric blanket is turned off before you go to sleep.

"Electric blankets should be placed flat on beds and people should make sure that controls and cords are not twisted or caught between the mattress and the base of the bed.

"Make sure heavy objects aren’t placed on the bed when the blanket is in use."

Adrian Nacey says you can check for hotspots in your electric blanket by turning it on high for 15 minutes, then switching it off and running your hand over the blanket.

"Make sure your electric blanket is less than five years old and at the first sign of wear it needs to be replaced or checked by a registered electrician.

"At the end of winter make sure they are stored away correctly. They should be rolled not folded."

https://fireandemergency.nz/home-fire-safety/home-fire-hazards/winter-fire-safety/

