Repairs To Wainuiomata Hill Landslide Set To Begin In May

Work is scheduled to start on repairs to the landslide on the Wainuiomata Hill in mid-late May, dependant on weather, traffic management, and other factors.

This work involves stabilising the landslide that occurred at the summit of Wainuiomata Road following heavy rain in August 2022. Anchored steel mesh will be installed on the face of the slope with work expected to take three months to complete, subject to weather.

Mayor Campbell Barry said repairing the slip was a priority for Council, as the hill road is a vital link connecting the Wainuiomata community with the rest of the Hutt.

"This road is crucial for the residents and businesses of Wainuiomata, so we’ve taken the time to get the plans right for this complex site," Mayor Barry says.

"We’ll be working hard with our contractors over the coming months to deliver a safer, more resilient road that will reduce the risk of future slips and ensure better access for everyone.

"We thank the public for their cooperation and support while we repair the hillside and look forward to delivering a better road for Wainuiomata and the wider Hutt."

Wainuiomata Landslide, August 2022 (Photo Supplied)

A start date for the works will be confirmed in early May and shared with the community. We’ll post updates on Facebook and you can sign-up to a newsletter at hutt.city/wainuihill for regular updates as the project progresses.

There will be some traffic disruptions and delays during the works. Traffic management will be in place each day from 9am-8pm, with one lane available for vehicles leaving Wainuiomata. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

The community also has an opportunity to hear about the planned works and ask questions at a drop-in session on Saturday 27 April, 2pm-3pm at the Wainuiomata Neighbourhood Hub.

