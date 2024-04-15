Metro's New Onboard Customer Support Team

Photo: Supplied

Metro has established a new team, focused on customer support and safety. Its aim is to ensure a positive customer experience while travelling on some of Metro’s busier routes. The team will also provide additional support with directing people to the correct buses and stops.

The onboard customer support team, made up of 11 people, starts this week, and is made up of staff from First Security, who was awarded the contract for a year’s trial through a tender process.

“We warmly welcome our new team members and look forward to having their friendly faces on board,” public transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said.

"We are excited to help passengers navigate their journey safely and comfortably, and we are looking forward to fulfilling our role as the new Metro onboard customer support team with dedication and enthusiasm,” First Security southern regional manager Chris Harris said.

The customer support officers will travel on different routes across the Metro network and will work closely with drivers and customers to provide the best possible travelling experience.

“Our drivers already do an incredible job of supporting our customers, but having extra support available on the bus, at stops, and at key locations across the network, will be a real benefit,” Stewart said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The idea for this team arose from some issues we’ve faced across the network over the past few years. While we’re pleased to report we no longer experience the same level of unsocial behaviour, we are taking a proactive approach of introducing this team to the wider network to respond to any future issues early,” he added.

Customer support officers will initially be dressed in First Security uniforms with Metro-branded accessories like caps and lanyards, before their co-branded uniforms are finalised and ready.

“For our customers who aren’t so familiar with our routes, this team will be of great help and assurance. Please make the most of these awesome kaimahi/staff and ask them for help when needed,” Stewart said.

The team will be in place for at least one year, on a trial basis.

“After the trial we will review ongoing requirements and appropriate funding, and determine whether the service will be continued,” Stewart said.

© Scoop Media