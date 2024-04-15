Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three People Charged After Deer Deliberately Targeted With Vehicle In Stoke

Monday, 15 April 2024, 4:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Nelson Police have taken action against five people involved in an incident where a mob of around eight deer were targeted with a vehicle. A stag was struck by the vehicle and subsequently killed by those involved.

The deer were hit about 3am on 30 March, while two vehicles were driving on the Marsden Valley Road in Stoke. Police allege the animals were targeted deliberately, while video of the incident was subsequently uploaded online.

Following a number of enquiries, Police executed warrants at several Nelson properties and have arrested three men.

A 20-year-old Nelson man has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, reckless driving, reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal, and unlawful hunting.

A 19-year-old Nelson man has also been charged with unlawful hunting and reckless ill-treatment of a wild animal.

Both are due to reappear in the Nelson District Court on 29 April.

A 21-year-old Nelson man has been summonsed to appear in court on 20 May, charged with unlawful hunting.

Two 16-year-olds have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police would like to thank the members of the community who assisted the investigation and brought the video to our attention.

As the case is before the court, we are unable to comment further.

