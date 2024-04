Update: One Lane Now Open On SH 25 South Of Whangamata - Waikato

Emergency services have worked to clear one lane of State Highway 25 south of Whangamata following a truck crash this morning.

The crash was reported to Police at 11.10am and initially the road was closed in both directions.

While one lane is now clear, motorists can expect continued delays and should take alternative routes where possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media