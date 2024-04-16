Missing Man Found After Nearly 24 Hours

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Graeme Hill.

A missing man has been found injured after nearly 24 hours in the bush at Okere Falls, Rotorua.

The man and his friends had been kayaking down the Kaituna River yesterday when he became separated from his kayak. The man, 34, made his way to the riverbank and told his friends he intended to walk to a four-wheel-drive track and back to their accommodation.

That was at 2.30pm and the trip on foot would have taken several hours. By 9.30pm, the man still hadn’t made it to the accommodation and Police were called.

As he was not carrying a Personal Locator Beacon, a large search operation began immediately, involving ground crews, and the Police helicopter, Eagle.

Shortly after 1pm today, ground teams heard whistle blasts and yelling for help and were able to work their way towards him.

The man was found at the bottom of a gully with a back injury. He was located in an area of hazardous terrain, but he is currently being cared for by Land Search and Rescue volunteers while a helicopter flies in to airlift him to hospital.

Police would like to thank everyone involved in this operation. Search teams have worked through the night in challenging and dangerous terrain, and we’re grateful to be able to reunite the man with his family and friends.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

